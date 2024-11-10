20 Killed, 53 Injured In Blast In Pakistan's Quetta

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (NNN-APP) – At least 20 people were killed and 53 others injured, yesterday, in a blast at a railway station in Pakistan's south-west Balochistan province, chief executive officer of Pakistan Railways, said.

The attack happened at about 8:20 a.m. local time (GMT 0320), at No. 1 of the railway station, in the provincial capital city of Quetta, where the train, Jaffar Express, was ready to depart, the railways said in a statement.

Military sources from Quetta said that, the target of the attack was soldiers, leaving for their homes in other provinces, after completing a training course in Quetta.

The sources said that, a suicide bomber blew up his explosive jacket in a crowd of over 100 people, including the soldiers, railways police, and civilian passengers.

Railway officials said, Jaffar Express remained safe during the attack and has been rescheduled.

Muhammad Zeeshan, manager of operations of the rescue department of the Edhi Foundation in Quetta, said that, the injured people included two railway police officials, and a woman was also among those killed.

He said, both the dead and injured included troops, as well as, civilians, who were getting onboard the train, whose final destination was Peshawar, of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The proscribed group, Balochistan Liberation Army, claimed responsibility for the attack, in a press release, shared with media and on social media platforms.

Police, security forces, and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital.

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the attack, and directed the hospital to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured people.– NNN-APP

