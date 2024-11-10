Gunshots Heard During Search Operation In Srinagar's Ishbar
Date
11/10/2024 12:06:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Gunshots were reported in the Ishbar area of Srinagar amid an ongoing Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) conducted by security forces, a senior Police official said here.
A police official said that gunshots were reported in the Ishbar area of Srinagar.
He said that as the security forces closed in on the suspected location, the hiding terrorists opened fire, triggering an encounter.“Gunshots have been witnessed in Ishbar, Srinagar, and more details are awaited,” he said.
