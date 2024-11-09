Solidarity Day: Malaysian Students Extend Compassion To Gazan Children

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Malaysian embassy in Amman, through its Education Malaysia Jordan office, in collaboration with Malaysian students and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), successfully organised the annual Global Community Heroes, according to a statement.

This year's initiative focused on providing recreational relief and support to Gazan children residing in Jordan, underscoring Malaysia's unwavering commitment to community engagement and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Ambassador of Malaysia to Jordan and Palestine Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman officiated the event, and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in fostering mutual understanding and support.

"This programme reflects one of the core values embedded in Malaysia's approach to higher education-community engagement," he stated, adding "We strive to inspire our students to look beyond the classroom and reach out to the community, and to contribute meaningfully to the lives of others."

Minister Counsellor of Education at the Malaysian embassy Radzuwan Ab Rashid emphasised the significance of community outreach in Malaysian higher education.

"This event highlights the values we strive to instil in our students -to reach beyond the classroom, connect with communities, and contribute meaningfully to the lives of others," said Radzuwan.

The Global Community Heroes programme, now in its second year, has previously extended outreach to Syrian communities in Mafraq. This year, Malaysian students organised a sports day for Gazan children to provide a moment of joy and respite from their daily hardships.

Malaysia has consistently demonstrated its support for Palestine through various initiatives, including the establishment of the Palestine Affairs Unit at the Embassy in Amman and ongoing humanitarian aid efforts. Recently, Malaysia coordinated the Ops Ihsan initiative, delivering medical supplies and essential aid to Gaza, alongside its substantial contributions through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine, the statement said.