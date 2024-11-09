Madbouly Chairs Governors' Council Meeting, Discusses Urban Development, Building Reconciliation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly chaired the third meeting of the Governors' Council on Saturday to discuss progress on urban development, reconciliation of buildings, and several key files. The meeting was attended by Minister of Local Development Manal Awad.





Awad highlighted the main outcomes of World Cities Day, which emphasised the role of Alexandria as a leading model for sustainable urban development. She noted the government's commitment to achieving sustainable development goals through innovative environmental policies.

“We are committed to strengthening international and local cooperation efforts to achieve comprehensive development, encouraging investments in coastal cities to promote economic growth, and supporting local communities to ensure balance and adaptation to urban challenges,” Awad said.

The Egyptian Local Development Minister also presented the key outcomes of the World Urban Forum, which included the need for urgent action to address the global housing crisis.

“The forum also stressed the importance of systematic and continuous representation of local entities at all levels, the equitable sharing of urban spaces and opportunities, urban planning to achieve better local outcomes, providing financing for cities and communities, achieving justice and equality for sustainable cities, utilising local data for decision-making, employing culture and heritage as drivers of sustainability, and building alliances to increase local impact,” she said.

Awad outlined the Ministry's efforts regarding the reconciliation process for building violations across the country. She reported that a total of 2,941,590 reconciliation requests have been received, with 900,000 requests processed between July 1st, 2024 and the end of October 2024. This figure excludes requests processed prior to that period.

The Minister also presented the achievements of the Ministry of Local Development in the field of regulating and reclaiming state lands between July 1st, 2024 and October 31st, 2024. She noted that a total of 208,256 requests were received during this period, highlighting the progress made in this area, including the signing of 84,783 contracts and the recovery of 12,064 acres between July 1st, 2024 and November 1st, 2024.

“The plan is to finalise all requests by the end of next year, as per the established timeline,” she said.

Awad added that by July 1st, 2024, eight governorates had exceeded a 70% rate of land regularisation and recovery, and by November 1st, 2024, this number had increased to 15 governorates.

Furthermore, Awad reviewed the progress in approving urban boundaries, highlighting the completion of the approval process for 230 cities at a 100% rate. She also mentioned that 96% of rural areas have had their urban boundaries approved, and approximately 70% of hamlets, villages, and settlements have also received approval.

Governors initiated discussions on the measures they are taking to implement the reconciliation law in general, particularly regarding changes in activity, especially for medical clinics. Many medical clinics are operating in units that were originally licensed for residential purposes. The governors also addressed comments regarding complaints raised by some doctors.

Governors also presented initiatives for promoting animal wealth and its development in each governorate, contributing to the provision of meat at affordable prices. This initiative aims to ensure that meat is available through outlets spread across each governorate, making it accessible to all citizens.



