Suez Canal Bank Opens Its 53Rd Branch In Menoufeya's Shibin El-Kom

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Suez Canal inaugurated its latest branch in Shibin El-Kom, Menoufeya to provide its services and products to a larger customer base.

This aligns with the directions of CBE and Egypt's Vision 2030 to spread inclusion across the country.

The opening of the Shibin El-Kom branch in Menoufeya also supports Suez Canal Bank's ambitious strategy to intensify its presence in various governorates, increasing its branches to 53.

Suez Canal Bank also continues to install new ATMs to ensure that its services reach customers everywhere.

The Shebin El-Kom branch is equipped with the latest banking and technological technologies, as well as the best modern designs and digital screens to establish the bank's brand and provide customers with a distinguished banking experience.

The branch includes a self-service area to enable customers to complete a range of banking transactions with ease, in addition to an area dedicated to serving“Elite” customers to provide exceptional banking services.

Akef El-Maghraby, CEO and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Bank; Shehab Zidane, Deputy CEO and Managing Director; Osama El-Aidi, Head of the Commercial Sector; Ibrahim Saadallah, General Manager of the Branch Network; and a group of bank leaders and sector heads were all present during the opening. A group of leaders from Menoufeya were also present, headed by Ibrahim Abo Limon, Governor of Menoufeya; Mohamed Moussa, Deputy Governor; Ahmed El-Khashen, Member of Parliament; and Hanaa Aqila, Head of West Shebin El-Kom District.

Akif Al-Maghribi said that the bank's recent expansion reflects its continuous endeavours to create new markets to strengthen the bank's customer base, gain market shares, and benefit from growth opportunities available in the market.

He explained that the Suez Canal Bank is proceeding with its plan to provide more competitive services and products, in addition to adopting an ambitious strategy to expand the scope of digital solutions.

Suez Canal Bank has recently launched a package of distinctive savings instruments for its retail customers with competitive return rates and several green financing products with preferential interest rates and flexible payment plans. It also launched new products that are compatible with Islamic Sharia to fulfil the needs of Islamic banking customers.



