Zelensky: We Continue To Persuade Partners That Ukraine Needs Additional Protection

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine continues to urge its partners to provide reliable air defense systems, emphasizing that the European continent has enough resources to ensure the country's security.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his address , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to Zelensky, this past week has unfortunately brought harsh Russian on Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia, with drone strikes occurring almost daily, as well as missile attacks.

“Every meeting, every negotiation with partners who have appropriate air defense systems is always a conversation about additional protection of Ukraine from Russian terror,” the President emphasized.

He pointed out that Europe still possesses enough air defense systems on the continent that can offer Ukraine truly reliable protection.

“And this is beyond understanding when air defense systems are just standing there. Standing idle when each system can save hundreds or even thousands of lives. We will continue to convince our partners,” Zelensky assured.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the EU High Representative Josep Borrell also stressed the need to increase military support for Ukraine.