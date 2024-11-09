Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- A Kuwaiti-Danish team of excavators discover a temple in Failaka Island dating back to the Bronze Age.

RIYADH -- A Saudi officer and a non-commissioned officer are martyred as a result of "a cowardly attack" on their camp in central Yemen.

BEIRUT -- A third plane of Kuwait Red Crescent Society's air bridge lands at Beirut airport with 41 tons of food and medical supplies on board.

BEIRUT -- Israeli overnight on eastern and southern Lebanon kill at least 33 people and wound 38 others.

DOHA -- Qatar dismisses as "inaccurate" press reports that it withdrew from mediation in the ceasefire-hostage release talks.

WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden invites President-elect Donald Trump to a meeting at the Oval Office.

ISLAMABAD -- Two people succumb to their wounds, taking to 26 the death toll from the suicide blast at a railway station in Pakistan's Balochistan province. (end) gb