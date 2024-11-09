North Kashmir Sees 2Nd Encounter In 24 Hrs
11/9/2024 7:12:16 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A terrorist was killed in a gunfight that broke out on Saturday evening between the security forces and terrorists in the forest area of Rampura Rajpora in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Officials said that an encounter broke out when joint teams of forces launched a search operation in the area.
“During a search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter,” they said.
“Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of #terrorists in Rampora #Sopore area of #Baramulla, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police wrote on X.
However, a terrorist was killed in the gunfight while the search operation is going on in the area.
Notably, this is the second gunfight in Sopore jurisdiction in less than 24 hours.
Earlier On Friday, forces gunned down two militants at Sagipora. The killings of two were termed as a 'big success' for the security forces.
