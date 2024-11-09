NATO Chief Congratulates Trump, Says Will Keep Alliance 'Strong'

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump for winning the US presidential election and said his return to power will help keep the alliance "strong" (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

BRUSSELS - chief Mark Rutte on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump, who has claimed victory in the US presidential election, and said his return to power would help keep the alliance "strong".

Trump, who sealed a dramatic comeback to power after sweeping to victory against Democrat Kamala Harris, rattled NATO during the electoral campaign, threatening not to protect members who do not spend enough on defence.

"His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO," Rutte said on social media X.

Trump's first term in power was a rollercoaster for NATO as the bulldozing president lambasted European allies such as Germany for weak defence spending and reportedly even mulled pulling Washington out.

Some NATO members fear his second stint in office could see reduced US commitment to European security and an end to military support for Ukraine, as Trump has promised a quick deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

But Rutte, who took over the reins of the alliance in October and was selected in part due to his good relations to the abrasive US leader, previously told allies to "stop worrying", insisting Trump understood the value of having the 32-nation alliance on his side.

"President-elect Trump demonstrated strong US leadership throughout his first term in office, a term that turned the tide on European defence spending, improved transatlantic burden sharing, and strengthened Alliance capabilities," Rutte said Wednesday.

"We face a growing number of challenges globally, from a more aggressive Russia, to terrorism, to strategic competition with China, as well the increasing alignment of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran," he added.

"Working together through NATO helps to deter aggression, protect our collective security, and support our economies".