Gaza Death Toll From Israeli Aggression Rises To 43,552 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Palestinian of in Gaza said that the Israeli committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours. It indicated that 44 dead and 81 people arrived at hospitals, while several remained under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defence crews were unable to reach them.





The Ministry of Health added, in its daily report, that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 43,552 dead and 102,765 injured.





Meanwhile, the Civil Defense in Gaza said that it is still forcibly disabled in all areas of the northern Gaza Strip for the 18th day, due to the ongoing Israeli targeting and aggression, and thousands of citizens there are now without humanitarian and medical care.





It added:“On 23 October 2024, the Israeli occupation army attacked civil defence crews in the northern Gaza Strip, seized their vehicles, displaced most of their personnel to the centre and south of the Strip, and kidnapped 9 of them.”





On Saturday, Reuters quoted global food security experts as saying that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is extremely dangerous and is deteriorating rapidly. They added:“There is a strong possibility that famine is imminent in areas in the northern Gaza Strip.”





The experts emphasized that immediate action was required to alleviate this catastrophic situation. He stressed:“If effective action is not taken, the scope of this imminent disaster will far exceed anything we have seen in Gaza so far since October 7, 2023.”





On the Lebanese front, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that Israeli enemy raids on the city of Tyre resulted in the deaths of 7 martyrs, including two girls, and the injury of 46 others, in addition to body parts whose identities will be determined by DNA tests. The rubble removal operations are still ongoing in search of missing persons.





At the same time, the Lebanese Hezbollah announced that it had shot down the Hormuz 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile and that it had fallen in the town of Deir Siryan, indicating that the Israeli warplanes had raided it.