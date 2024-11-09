Pelosi who`s 84-years-old is anticipated to win reelection

(MENAFN) Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on track to secure a historic 20th term in Congress, according to projections reported by The Hill on Wednesday. With 50% of the votes counted, the 84-year-old Democrat is expected to win reelection in California’s 11th Congressional District, which encompasses much of San Francisco, having already garnered over 80% of the vote.



Pelosi, who was first elected to in 1987, made history as the first woman to serve as House Speaker and is the longest-serving leader of the Party in Congress. She has been a prominent figure in American politics, including leading impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump during his presidency.



In addition to her legislative career, Pelosi played a key role in the Democratic presidential race, publicly urging President Joe Biden to step aside for Vice President Kamala Harris, a move that led to Biden dropping out of the race.



Pelosi’s expected win comes as Trump, who has already secured 270 electoral votes, claims victory in the presidential race. The two have long been political adversaries, with Pelosi strongly opposing Trump throughout his tenure. She has called him derogatory names, including "snake-oil salesman," and made it her “goal in life” to ensure he never returns to the White House. Trump, in turn, has frequently lashed out at Pelosi, calling her an “evil, sick, crazy, horrible human being” and accusing her of being "trouble for our country."



