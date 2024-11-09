Musk unveils intentions for Trump government

(MENAFN) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has expressed his willingness to help improve efficiency by reducing the number of agencies if he is given a position in a potential administration. Musk, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, shared these remarks during an appearance on Tucker Carlson's online show, recorded at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday.



Initially positioning himself as neutral, Musk officially endorsed Trump after a July assassination attempt on the then-president-elect. Trump reportedly promised to establish a "government efficiency" commission, called DOGE, with Musk at its helm if he were to win re-election. In his interview, Musk discussed his desire to reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies, noting the US government’s overregulation and the overlap of responsibilities between various agencies, which he argued leads to hidden, but significant, costs for the public.



Musk, who has invested millions in supporting Trump, including a $118 million donation to a political action committee focused on voter outreach, also outlined his goal of cutting the US budget by at least $2 trillion. At a Trump rally last month, he pledged to review federal agencies and eliminate wasteful spending. Musk has repeatedly raised concerns over the country’s growing debt, warning that the US is heading toward bankruptcy unless spending is reined in.



