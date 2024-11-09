Kremlin voices remarks on Trump`s pledge to ‘stop wars’

(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has urged caution regarding Donald Trump’s vow to “stop wars,” noting that politicians often shift their rhetoric after winning elections. While the official results of the US presidential election are still pending, has already secured the necessary 270 electoral votes to claim victory, and he declared his win in a speech on Wednesday. In his address, Trump reiterated his commitment to ending global conflicts, including resolving the Ukraine crisis within 24 hours and stopping the war in Gaza.



Peskov acknowledged Trump's “peaceful aspirations” but emphasized that it is premature to judge their feasibility. He pointed out that post-election statements often change, and Russia will base its assessment on Trump’s actions once he assumes office in January. Peskov also highlighted that the US, as a major actor in the Ukraine conflict, could play a significant role in ending it by altering its foreign policy, though he did not expect immediate changes. While Moscow remains open to dialogue with the incoming US leadership, Peskov noted that Russia still considers the US an "unfriendly" nation, given its involvement in conflicts against Russia.

