UK Defense Secretary Reports Record Russian Losses In October

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UK Secretary of State for Defense, John Healey, stated that Russian war casualties on the battlefield in Ukraine reached a new peak in October.

He said this in an interview with The Telegraph , seen by Ukrinform.

“The latest figures from British defense intelligence show that the average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine reached a new high during October, with an average daily loss rate of 1,354 per day,” Healey stated.

This is the second consecutive month that Russian forces have suffered high daily casualty rates. It is noted that October 2024 became the month with the highest total casualties for Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion, with 41,980 losses.

According to British defense intelligence, the previous high was 39,110, recorded in May 2024. Overall, the UK estimates that since February 24, 2024, Russia has likely suffered more than 696,000 casualties.

Currently, Russia is spending 40% of its budget on defense, which is unsustainable for the country. Many analysts believe that it will be difficult for Putin to maintain this level of spending after 2025.

When asked whether Ukraine and the West will win the war of attrition against Russia, Healey answered affirmatively. "The West can and must," he emphasized.

Healey also believes that, despite the potential re-election of Donald Trump as President of the United States, the UK will not change its strategic calculations, although he noted that the focus of the United States is likely to shift.

“I also recognise that whether it was Harris or Trump that was elected, America is shifting its strategic priority and its focus, and will do so further towards the Indo Pacific. That's a reality that all NATO nations must recognise,” he said.

According to Healey, Ukraine must be given“the freedom to decide how to balance fighting and talking.” He also dismissed the idea that Russia's current successes on the battlefield mean it cannot be stopped.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 9, 2024, amount to approximately 707,540 personnel, including 1,660 casualties over the past day.