Greece, Türkiye Vow To Resolve Differences Via Dialogue

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





Greek Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis (R) and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan

ATHENS, Nov 9 (NNN-XINHUA) - Greek Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan reiterated the two countries' willingness to resolve chronic differences through dialogue regarding maritime borders and other issues.

“We acknowledge that there are still difficulties. However, even when we do not find easy solutions, we are engaged in dialogue,” Gerapetritis said during a joint press conference after the Friday meeting.

“In times of multiple crises, we contribute to peace, stability, protection of international law and peoples' prosperity,” he added.

Fidan said that both sides were committed to strengthening win-win cooperation in many fields and continuing dialogue to find solutions to their differences.

“The relations of Türkiye and Greece are progressing in a positive direction,” he said.

“We can find common ground in diverging views cooperating with mutual respect on the basis of international law,” he added.

The two neighboring countries have been at odds for years over overlapping claims of territorial waters in the Aegean and Mediterranean, as well as other issues concerning minorities and the Cyprus issue.

On Friday they repeated their different perspectives on these topics, but agreed on the need to boost cooperation to address common challenges, such as irregular immigration flows, expressing concern that they may increase due to the turmoil in the Middle East.

Both officials called for the immediate end to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and for the de-escalation of tensions. - NNN-XINHUA