Cyprus Plans To Supply Natural Gas To Egypt's LNG Facilities
11/9/2024 5:14:39 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
NICOSIA, Nov 9 (NNN-XINHUA) - Cyprus intends to supply natural gas to Egypt's liquefaction plants for export to international markets, including the European Union (EU), energy Minister George Papanastasiou said.
Addressing the parliamentary Finance Committee during his ministry's budget presentation, Papanastasiou said that initial gas supplies would come from the Cronos field, discovered by Italian energy company Eni.
He noted that Eni is expediting the development of Cronos and is expected to submit a development and production plan by the end of this year or early next year.
Despite the accelerated efforts, Papanastasiou indicated that gas extraction from Cronos is anticipated to commence in the first half of 2027. - NNN-XINHUA
