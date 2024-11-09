Kuwaiti Amb. Tout Upcoming Visit By UAE Pres. To Kuwait
Date
11/9/2024 5:13:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
By Salem Al-Methen
ABU DHABI, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim touted the upcoming visit by the President of the Emirates sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to the State of Kuwait, which would bolster the strong ties.
The UAE leader is expected to meet with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during his visit.
Speaking to KUNA, the Ambassador affirmed that the visit would further explore venues for cooperation and strengthen relations between the two GCC countries.
The visit would come at a critical time in the region namely in occupied Palestine and Lebanon, he added, saying that the leaders would touch on that during their meeting. (end)
