Kuwaiti Amb. Tout Upcoming Visit By UAE Pres. To Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim touted the upcoming visit by the President of the Emirates Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to the State of Kuwait, which would bolster the strong ties.

The UAE leader is expected to meet with the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber during his visit.

Speaking to KUNA, the Ambassador affirmed that the visit would further explore venues for cooperation and strengthen relations between the two GCC countries.

The visit would come at a critical time in the region namely in occupied Palestine and Lebanon, he added, saying that the leaders would touch on that during their meeting. (end)

