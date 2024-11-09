Even Single Day's Delay In Deciding Bail Plea Adversely Affects Fundamental Rights Of Citizens: SC

The apex court has time and again emphasised the importance of personal liberty, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said in an order passed on Friday.

“It has been observed by this court (that) even a single day('s) delay in deciding the bail application adversely affects the fundamental rights of the citizens,” it said.

“We do not appreciate the practice of keeping bail application pending for years together,” it said.

The top court's observation came while hearing a plea filed by a man who said his bail application was pending before the Allahabad High Court since August last year and there was no progress in the matter.

The petitioner said the matter was adjourned repeatedly before the high court without any effective hearing.

The SC noted that it has been informed that the matter was posted for hearing before the High Court on November 11.

“... we request the judge, before whom the matter is placed, to take up the matter on the same date and decide it as expeditiously as possible and, in any case, within a period of two weeks from November 11, 2024,” the bench said, while disposing of the plea.

