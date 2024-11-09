(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently concluded its review of Ecuador's economic program. The IMF's technical team met with local authorities to assess the country's progress. These meetings ended on Friday, as reported by Ecuador's of and Finance.



The IMF team acknowledged Ecuador's significant strides in implementing economic policies and structural reforms. They recognized these achievements in light of the country's challenging circumstances. Ecuador is currently grappling with a historic drought, which has severely impacted its economy.



The IM staff reiterated their support for Ecuador's goals of sustainability and inclusive economic growth. This backing comes at a crucial time for the South American nation. Ecuador's economic authorities reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening macroeconomic stability.







The government aims to foster inclusive growth while protecting its most vulnerable citizens. This approach reflects a delicate balance between economic progress and social responsibility. The IMF mission began its visit to Ecuador on October 28th to discuss economic perspectives and policies.



These discussions took place within the framework of an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreement. This agreement, reached on May 31st, includes a $4 billion credit program. President Daniel Noboa's government has already received an initial disbursement of $1 billion in June.

Ecuador Secures Continued IMF Support for Economic Reforms

Another $500 million disbursement is expected by the end of this year. However, this depends on the government meeting the targets set in the EFF program. The program is scheduled to last 48 months, requiring consistent economic management from Ecuador.



The IMF's financial assistance aims to support Ecuador's economic progra in several key areas. These include strengthening the fiscal situation and ensuring social protection. The fund also focuses on other priority areas crucial for Ecuador's economic stability.



On October 22nd, the IMF updated its forecast for Ecuador's economic growth in 2024. The new projection stands at 0.3%, a slight improvement from the April forecast. This update reflects a cautiously optimistic view of Ecuador's economic trajectory.



Ecuador's current economic landscape is complex, largely due to an ongoing electricity crisis. The country is experiencing its worst drought in six decades. This situation has forced the government to implement massive power cuts since September 23rd.



These challenges highlight the intricate balance Ecuador must maintain. The country strives to meet IMF targets while addressing immediate domestic issues. This situation underscores the complexities of implementing economic reforms in challenging circumstances.

