Welcome To 2024 Chinese Congress Of Holistic Integrative Oncology (2024 CCHIO)& 4Th International Congress Of The Asian Oncology Society (AOS2024)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

XI'AN, China, Nov. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the organizing committee of the 2024 Chinese on Holistic Integrative Oncology (CCHIO), we are very pleased to invite you to attend the 2024 CCHIO & 4th International

Congress of the Asian Oncology Society (AOS2024) . This esteemed event will be held from November 14-16, 2024, in the historic and culturally rich city of Xi'an, China, the birthplace of Holistic Integrative Medicine. The 2024 CCHIO is proudly sponsored by the China Anti-Cancer Association and co-organized by the Shaanxi Anti-Cancer Association, and the China Research Institute of Development Strategies of Holistic Integrative Medicine.

As the premier gathering in China's cancer care domain, CCHIO carries the theme "Cancer Control, Winning in Integration." The 2024 CCHIO will present cutting-edge developments in cancer care and research through keynote addresses and an array of over a hundred concurrent sessions. This congress is an exceptional platform for academic dialogue, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, and synergizing clinical practice, research, industry, and application. We will convene a diverse group of leading experts to share pioneering research insights and chart the course for future cancer control strategies. We are confident that the congress will provide all attendees with a valuable global networking opportunity.

Xi'an, a city that seamlessly blends its illustrious past with a dynamic present, serves as an inspiring setting for our congress. As you engage in this pivotal academic event, we encourage you to explore the city's storied history and captivating allure. We are certain that you will find the congress to be an intellectually invigorating and profoundly fulfilling experience. It is with genuine enthusiasm that we invite you to be a part of this congress and to join us in witnessing this monumental academic event. Together, we aspire to advance the robust development of cancer control initiatives in China and globally.

We eagerly anticipate your arrival in Xi'an, China, and the prospect of sharing this significant occasion with you.

SOURCE CCHIO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED