'Lucky Car' Buried With 'Last Rites' By Gujarat Family, Funeral Worth ₹4 Lakh Watch Viral Video

video: Cars, or any other are often known to end up in scrapyards when they can not be used any longer. But, a particular 'lucky' car owned by a Gujarati family has become the talk of the town, after its owners bid farewell to the vehicle with a funeral ceremony, and performed last rites.

The event costed ₹4 lakh, and was attended by 1500 people. Yes, you heard it right. 15-foot deep pit, spiritual rituals - all of this for a 12-year-old Wagon R. A clip of the same, has gone viral on social media.

The viral shows the Wagon R, decorated with marigold garlands, and the roof shrouded in rose petals, being placed into the pit. Professional videographers capturing the event, were also spotted in the clip.

Tree to be planted for 'lucky car'

The event took place in Gujarat 's Amreli district, reported TOI. Sanjay Polara, the car's owner, said that the beloved hatchback had brought immense prosperity to the family, and earned them respect in the society.

"I bought this car nearly 12 years ago, and it brought prosperity to the family. Apart from seeing success in business, my family also gained respect. The vehicle proved lucky for my family and me. Hence, instead of selling it, I gave it a samadhi at my farm as a tribute," TOI quoted Polara as saying.

Polara, who spent ₹4 lakh on the Wagon R 's funeral ceremony, mentioned that he plans to plant a tree at the burial site as a symbol for future generations, reminding them that the family's "lucky car" rests beneath it.

Invites for 2000 people

Ahead of the funeral ceremony, Polara had sent out a four-page long invite to around 2000 people of his village. The invitation read: "This car has been like a family member since 2006, and it brought us good fortunes. We gained prosperity, and our reputation in society was elevated. We want this car in our memory forever, and that's why we have planned a samadhi (burial) of this car," reported TOI.

