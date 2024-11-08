BLVD United Named Official Streaming Partner For The 2024 Korean Grand Music Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The streaming provider will broadcast the inaugural ceremony live, celebrating outstanding Korean talent and achievements for a worldwide audience.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLVD United , in partnership with Kiswe a premier global streaming known for delivering high-quality entertainment content across a diverse array of genres, broadcast provider for 'BTS Concert 21 from Your Room' , viewed by 756,000 fans across 107 countries setting the Guinness World Records as the 'world's most viewed live streaming' is proud to announce that it has been selected as the official streaming partner and live stream producer for the Ilgan Sports 2024 Korean Grand Music Awards (KGMA) . The highly anticipated event, celebrating achievements in Korean popular music, will take place on November 16–17, 2024 , at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea .







2024 Korea Grand Music Awards

“We are thrilled to be the official streaming partner for such an iconic event,” said Damuer H. Leffridge, Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer of BLVD United.“The Korean Grand Music Awards celebrate the best in Korean music, and BLVD United is committed to delivering an exceptional live viewing experience to fans worldwide. Our entire team is excited to be part of this incredible celebration of culture, music, and artistry.”

The KGMA , presents a new paradigm in the K-pop music scene, honors artists and industry professionals across various categories, spotlighting both emerging talents and established stars within the K-pop industry. The 2024 event will be directed by Han Dong-Chul (Show Me The Money, Unpretty Rapstar, Produce 101) , CEO of Phunky Studio and former director of the renowned MAMA Awards . Notable hosts for this year's two-day event include Hanni and Nam Ji-Hyun for the opening ceremony, with Winter and Nam Ji-Hyun leading the second day.

Music fans can look forward to performances from a stellar lineup of artists including New Jeans, Aespa, ATEEZ, Taemin, Riize, Treasure, NiziU, Zero Base One, P1 Harmony, NCT Wish, Day 6, Fifty Fifty, Stayc, TVXQ, Eunice, D.O., JO1, (G)I-dle, QWER, Young Tak, Lee Chan Won, Jung Dong Won, Song Ga In, Nowadays , Yoo Hwe Seung and others. With BLVD United at the helm of the live streaming production, viewers around the globe will experience seamless, high-quality access to all the excitement and entertainment that the KGMA has to offer.

In addition to live streaming the event, BLVD United will also allow viewers a preview of their highly anticipated docuseries, Love and KPOP , during the KGMA . This groundbreaking series offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the world of K-pop , exploring the global phenomenon that continues to captivate audiences and influence the world's music genres.

Fan participation and voting will be provided by Fancast , the leading platform connecting fans with exclusive K-Pop content and experiences.

