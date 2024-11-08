INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp, LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ: EVLV) investors.

If you are an Evolv Technologies Holdings, investor with losses, please fill out this form , email ... , or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

On November 1, 2024, a complaint was filed detailing Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. and the alleged material misstatements in their financial statements during August 2022 to October 2024. According to the complaint, Evolv's misconduct resulted in impacting revenue recognition and other metrics that are a function of revenue. In response to this news, Evolv's stock has dropped by 40%. Additionally, it has been reported that as of October 31, 2024, CEO Peter George has announced his termination effective immediately.

If you are an Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. investor with losses, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Adam Polk of Girard Sharp LLP, 601 California Street, Suite 1400, San Francisco, CA 94108, at (866) 981-4800, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ... .

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country's largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

Contact

Girard Sharp LLP

(866) 981-4800

...

...