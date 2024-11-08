SCDC ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC CONTRACTUAL PARTNERSHIP WITH INVESTWELL ARCHITECTS TO LEAD MULTIFAMILY HOUSING DEVELOPMENTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is proud to announce a strategic contractual engagement with Investwell Architects LLC, a distinguished architectural consulting firm known for its innovative and client-focused approach. This partnership underscores SCDC's commitment to delivering exceptional multifamily and mixed-use developments by integrating world-class architectural expertise with its own extensive capabilities. Through this collaboration, SCDC aims to enhance its design and development processes, ensuring that its projects meet the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and community impact.Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Katy, Texas, Investwell Architects LLC is a 100% woman-owned, multidisciplinary architectural consulting firm with a national footprint. The firm specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) multifamily projects, student housing, senior living facilities, commercial retail, and office spaces. Known for its innovative designs and client-first approach, Investwell Architects has built a reputation for delivering thoughtful, cost-effective architectural solutions that meet the unique needs of a wide array of clients.Investwell Architects has earned industry recognition for its excellence, including the 2023 Best Woman-Owned Architecture Firm award and the Texas Association of Builders' Best Multifamily Complex award. Their portfolio includes notable projects such as The Everson in Katy, Aspire at Live Oak in Live Oak, and the M Icon Tower in Houston, a 22-story mixed-use high-rise featuring 73 ultra-luxury residential units. These projects highlight the firm's ability to combine design sophistication with functional, community-driven spaces."Investwell Architects is thrilled to be engaged by SCDC to deliver our commitment to providing well-thought-out designs and timely project completion vision to their multifamily projects. As a multifaceted architectural firm, we take pride in our commitment to providing clients with well-thought-out designs. We're thrilled that SCDC has chosen us to bring our visions to these significant multifamily developments.” - Angelica Batac, Investwell Architects, LLC“Being able to add Angelica Batac vision, expertise and strategic thinking to our innovative concepts is a match made in heaven. After our due diligence process and first collaborative with Angelica with our other team members, it was clear that we are a great fit and perfectly aligned in our goals.” - Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder SCDC.This collaboration marks a significant milestone in SCDC's growth strategy as it scales its operations to over the next five years. By leveraging Investwell Architects' award-winning expertise, SCDC will begin with Tranquil Tavern Villas in Houston, setting the stage for a series of transformative developments. Together, SCDC and Investwell Architects will redefine multifamily living, delivering luxury housing solutions that blend innovation, sustainability, and community enhancement while driving exceptional value for residents and stakeholders alike.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit .All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

