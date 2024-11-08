Woman Injured As Russians Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region
Date
11/8/2024 7:12:59 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army this evening shelled Bilozerka, Kherson region, wounding a 64-year-old woman who suffered a blast injury and concussion.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
The invaders struck the village at around 18:00. An enemy shell hit the yard of a residential building where the victim lives. The woman was hospitalized.
