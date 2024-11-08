Kweichow Zhenjiu Sweeps Double Silver Accolades At The Prestigious Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 8 November 2024 - ZJLD Group Inc. ('ZJLD' or the 'Company', SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), the first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition ('HK IWSC') today unveiled its list of award winners, with the Group's ' Zhen 15 ' and ' Zhen 30 ', our flagship products of our from Kweichow Zhenjiu (the 'Brand') both earned Silver Awards in the Spirit category. This achievement showcases the exceptional taste, quality and competitiveness of Zhenjiu products, further enhancing the Brand's international reputation.

HK IWSC was co-founded by Asia's first Master of Wine, Debra Meiburg MW, and the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) in Hong Kong in 2009 to uncover and recommend quality wines and spirits suitable for the Asian market. The judging panel comprises top industry experts in Asia, including Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, renowned international wine and spirits judges, culinary professionals, wine educators, importers, critics and journalists, who must conduct strict 'Double-blind' tastings of the competing products. Zhen 15 and Zhen 30 distinguished themselves in the Spirit category by winning the Silver Awards, fully affirming their outstanding performance in aroma, palate, and aging potential, which meet the top-tier standards of their respective categories and establish them as exemplary spirits in their class.

Mr. Paul Ng, the Executive Director and Head of International Operations of ZJLD Group , expressed, 'We are very honored to be awarded two Silver medals at this globally renowned international liquor competition. This is not only a recognition of the excellent quality of Zhenjiu's products but also a strong impetus for ZJLD's foray into the international market, encouraging us to showcase China's premium baijiu on the world stage. We remain committed to our craftsmanship, constantly enhance our product offerings, and deliver superior baijiu products and exceptional drinking experiences to our consumers.'

As one of the most influential wine and spirits competitions in Asia, HK IWSC is widely regarded as the 'Quality Wine and Spirits Guide' in the industry. Award-winning products not only have the opportunity to be showcased to professional audiences at the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair this year but also receive various marketing support from HK IWSC throughout the year, providing significant momentum for brand expansion in both Asian and global markets. The results of this year's competition have demonstrated the outstanding strength of Chinese baijiu on the international stage, which will surely help promote Chinese baijiu to the world.

Meanwhile, at the 16th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair 2024, hosted by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council ('HKTDC', or the 'Organizer') that opened on the same day, over 600 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions presented a wide variety of wines and spirits to global buyers, including various Chinese baijiu, Japanese shochu, vodka, brandy, etc. As a representative of premium sauce-aroma type baijiu, ' Zhenjiu ' was honored to be included in the Organizer's selected and recommended list, with its rich and mellow body, complex aromas of aromas and beans, and long-lasting aftertaste, fully demonstrating the Brand's quality as a representative of China's premium sauce-aroma baijiu, and its immense development potential.

About ZJLD Group Inc.

Zhen Jiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Guizhou, China's primary production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. In the same year, it was announced by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the two sauce-aroma baijiu served at state banquets. It is now one of the 'Three Representative Baijiu Brands in Guizhou'.

ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China that is devoted to offering premium baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma. In terms of revenue in 2023, the Company was the third-largest private baijiu company in China, according to Frost & Sullivan statistics. The Company operates four baijiu brands in China, including two national baijiu, Zhen Jiu and Li Du, and two regional brands, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic products. It strives to create a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.



