Analysts See Bitcoin Rising To $90,000 In Latest Breakout
Date
11/8/2024 7:00:19 PM
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Several analysts see %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) running as high as $90,000 U.S. amid a new breakout for the largest %Cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Bitcoin has rallied in recent days on news that Donald trump has won the U.S. presidential election and is now trading at an all-time high of $76,200 U.S.
Analysts see further gains ahead, with some not seeing bitcoin meeting resistance again until it hits $90,000 U.S. per digital token.
Charts seem to confirm this view as current trendlines show a clear path for Bitcoin up to $90,000 U.S.
Trendlines are part of technical analysis, helping traders identify potential support and resistance levels.
In Bitcoin's case, the upward-sloping trendline drawn from previous peaks can act as a target for potential sell orders or profit-taking.
Charts currently indicate bullish momentum for Bitcoin with the next resistance level not likely until the $90,000 U.S. level.
The latest breakout for Bitcoin ends nearly eight months of consolidation for the cryptocurrency and sends it on an uptrend for the first time since mid-March of this year.
Bitcoin is rallying as Trump positioned himself as a pro-Bitcoin candidate. Investors are hoping for less regulation and greater adoption of cryptocurrencies moving forward.
MENAFN08112024007606016353ID1108866933
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.