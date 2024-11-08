Analysts See Bitcoin Rising To $90,000 In Latest Breakout

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Several analysts see %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) running as high as $90,000 U.S. amid a new breakout for the largest %Cryptocurrency by capitalization.

Bitcoin has rallied in recent days on news that Donald has won the U.S. presidential election and is now trading at an all-time high of $76,200 U.S.

Analysts see further gains ahead, with some not seeing meeting resistance again until it hits $90,000 U.S. per digital token.

Charts seem to confirm this view as current trendlines show a clear path for up to $90,000 U.S.

Trendlines are part of technical analysis, helping traders identify potential support and resistance levels.

In Bitcoin's case, the upward-sloping trendline drawn from previous peaks can act as a target for potential sell orders or profit-taking.

Charts currently indicate bullish momentum for Bitcoin with the next resistance level not likely until the $90,000 U.S. level.

The latest breakout for Bitcoin ends nearly eight months of consolidation for the cryptocurrency and sends it on an uptrend for the first time since mid-March of this year.

Bitcoin is rallying as Trump positioned himself as a pro-Bitcoin candidate. Investors are hoping for less regulation and greater adoption of cryptocurrencies moving forward.