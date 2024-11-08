One Of A Kind Coins Presents The Ultimate 4-Day Rare Coin Auction Event: Featuring The Nevada Coin Hoard

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of a Kind Coins is thrilled to announce a four-day exclusive auction event, offering collectors and enthusiasts a chance to own some of the rarest coins on the market. With millions of dollars of inventory, this auction will feature the historic Nevada Coin Hoard, a breathtaking collection that has captured the interest of collectors worldwide.
Here is the LINK to the auctions: Home | One of a Kind Coin Auctions
Morgan Dollars, Peace Dollars, Bank Bags, Bank Rolls, $20 Gold, $2.5 Gold, $5 Gold, $10 Gold, GEM BU Morgan Dollars
The auction event will take place over four consecutive days:
November 8, 2024 – 3 PM EST
November 9, 2024 – 2 PM EST
November 10, 2024 – 3 PM EST
November 11, 2024 – 3 PM EST
This exceptional collection includes coins of immense historical value, rarity, and beauty, appealing to both seasoned collectors and those new to the hobby. The Nevada Coin Hoard, the crown jewel of this auction series, features some of the most coveted pieces, each with a story etched in American history.
"We are excited to bring these extraordinary pieces to auction and make them accessible to collectors around the world," said Christine Moos, spokesperson for One of a Kind Coins. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire coins of remarkable rarity and quality."
The auction will be conducted online, allowing participants from around the globe to join and bid on these treasured items. Don't miss this exclusive event that promises to redefine rare coin auctions.
For more information on how to participate, please visit Home | One of a Kind Coin Auctions
or email [email protected]
for details. Be sure to register for each auction to bid!
About One of a Kind Coins
One of a Kind Coins is a leading numismatic company specializing in rare and valuable coins, dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich history embedded in these artifacts. With years of expertise and a commitment to excellence, One of a Kind Coins is a trusted source for collectors worldwide.
SOURCE One of a Kind Coins
