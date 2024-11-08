RVW Wealth Celebrates 5Th Anniversary In Memphis With Art And Bourbon Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RVW Wealth LLC, a premier wealth management firm with origins in Los Angeles and a legacy dating back to 1986, is thrilled to announce the celebration of the 5th anniversary of its Memphis office. This milestone marks a period of rapid growth and success since opening its doors in October 2019, culminating in an expansion to a third suite within its Kirby Parkway location.

The firm invites the Memphis community to commemorate this special occasion at an open house event on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM . The celebration will feature two unique experiences: a bourbon tasting led by world-renowned expert Glenn Hopper and an art exhibit by acclaimed artist Jeannine S. Paul .

Jonathan Gerber, CPA, Co-Founder and President of RVW Wealth , commented:

"We are deeply grateful for the trust and warm reception we've received from the Memphis community. Our evidence-based, fiduciary approach to wealth management resonates with clients who value clarity, transparency, and a holistic financial strategy. This anniversary is a testament to those relationships and the talented team we've built here in Memphis."

Selwyn Gerber, CPA, Founder and Chief Strategist , added:

"Our mission has always been to provide clients with a comprehensive financial plan that acts as a GPS for wealth optimization. The success of our Memphis office reflects the growing demand for a data-driven, client-centric approach to financial planning."

Jesse Picunko, CFA, Senior Portfolio Designer , highlighted the firm's distinct value:

"Our holistic method integrates tax minimization, wealth optimization, and tailored financial planning, ensuring that every portfolio is uniquely aligned with our clients' goals for growth, income, and security."

RVW Wealth's philosophy is built on decades of academic research and insights from financial thought leaders like Warren Buffett, Eugene Fama, and Richard Thaler. The firm's approach as a pure fiduciary sets it apart from big banks and wirehouses, emphasizing clients' best interests without conflicts of interest or sales-driven incentives.

Event Details:



What: 5th Anniversary Celebration – Bourbon Tasting & Art Exhibit

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Where: RVW Wealth Office, 1790 Kirby Parkway, Suite 127, Memphis, TN RSVP: Email [email protected] or call 310.279.4994

About RVW Wealth LLC

Founded in Los Angeles in 1986, RVW Wealth delivers a unique blend of tax optimization and evidence-based wealth management. The firm focuses on creating tailored solutions that integrate investment strategy with holistic financial planning, ensuring long-term stability and growth for its clients.

For more information, visit

or contact Morgan Vickers at 901.450.4102, [email protected] .

