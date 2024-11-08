Author Ruben Gonzales Inspires With Broken Walk: Searching For Wisdom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ruben Gonzales

Broken Walk: Searching For Wisdom

A Journey from Darkness to Light, Discovering Hope, Redemption, and Wisdom

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Ruben Gonzales's book, Broken Walk : Searching for Wisdom, to inspire readers with its powerful message of transformation, faith, and redemption. Highly recommended by Global Pastor Tommy Barnett, Broken Walk offers a deeply personal narrative of Gonzales' journey from a life of struggle to a life filled with hope and purpose through his faith in God.In Broken Walk: Searching for Wisdom, readers follow Gonzales as he navigates the difficult paths of addiction, regret, and poor choices. His raw and honest storytelling allows readers to experience the depth of his struggles and the profound change that came with finding faith. The book details his transformation from a young man wanting to change the world to a wise man who found peace through his born-again experience.“As a young man, I wanted to change the world,” Gonzales reflects.“As a wise man, I did much better by embracing the spiritual changes built on faith after my born-again experience.”Gonzales' story is not just about overcoming addiction; it's a testimony of how God's grace led him from darkness to a life filled with joy, purpose, and peace. Through scripture, life experiences, and touches of humor, he shares how he found a way out of the chaos and into a fulfilling spiritual life. His aim is to reach readers who might be struggling with similar issues, encouraging them to seek salvation and wisdom.Ruben Gonzales is a Vietnam veteran, having served on the USS Gray DE-1054. He is a proud Christian author with four books to his name, and all proceeds from his book sales are donated to charitable organizations. Raised in the barrios of Phoenix, AZ, Gonzales went on to earn an MBA from the University of Colorado and an undergraduate degree from Arizona State University. He served 39 years with the USPS, rising through the ranks to become an executive. Now, he resides near San Antonio, TX, with his wife, Irma, and looks forward to their eternal home in Heaven.Previous Works by Ruben Gonzales:.Barrio Walk : Stepping into Wisdom (2019).Golden Walk : Following Wisdom into Heaven (2021).Salvation Station: Tuning into Wisdom (2023)Gonzales wrote Broken Walk out of gratitude for a second chance at life. After experiencing God's grace, he felt compelled to share his story to glorify God and help others understand that change is possible.“Broken Walk was written to bring glory to God alone - Soli Deo Gloria,” he says.“I want others with a similar upbringing to know that Jesus is the only way to the Father.”“If it can happen for me, it can happen for you.” Gonzales encourages readers to find peace and joy by embracing faith. He shares that understanding Heaven as our true home can eliminate the fear of death and allow us to live with hope. He hopes Broken Walk will help readers solidify their relationship with Jesus and find wisdom in their own spiritual journeys.For more information about Ruben Gonzales and his works, please visit .

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 888-800-1803

email us here

Ruben Gonzales on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.