AILE Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Ilearningengines, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard

G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against iLearningEngines, Inc. ("iLearningEngines" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AILE ).

Class Period: April 22, 2024 – August 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2024

Investors suffering losses on their iLearningEngines investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their rights in this class action at 215-638-4847 or by email to [email protected] .

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's "Technology Partner" was an undisclosed related party; (2) that the Company used its undisclosed related party Technology Partner to report "largely fake" revenue and expenses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company significantly overstated its revenue; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

