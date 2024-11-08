Jack Henry CEO, CFO Featured At Several Upcoming Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONETT, Mo., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (Nasdaq: JKHY ) is pleased to announce that President & CEO Greg Adelson and Chief Officer & Treasurer Mimi Carsley will present at several in the coming weeks.

Adelson will present at the following events:



2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, and Telecommunications – November 20 at 10 a.m. Eastern. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at .

Stephens Annual Conference – November 21 at 9 a.m. Eastern. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at . UBS Global Technology & AI Conference – December 4 at 11:35 a.m. Eastern. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at .

Carsley will present at the following events:



2024 KBW Fintech Conference – November 14 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at . Nasdaq 51st Investor Conference – December 10 at 5:30 a.m. Eastern. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at .

Replays of all events will be available on

href="" rel="nofollow" jackhenr

following the live presentation.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY ) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED