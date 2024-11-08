Lifeway Foods® To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results On November 14, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 8, 2024

Lifeway Foods, (Nasdaq: LWAY ) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today announced it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on November 14, 2024 before hours.

A pre-recorded call and webcast with Julie Smolyanksy, Lifeway's President and Chief Executive Officer, discussing these results with additional comments and details will be made available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at

upon dissemination of the third quarter results on November 14, 2024 before market hours.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.

Media:

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email:

[email protected]



General inquiries:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.

