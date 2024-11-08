Davita Inc. To Participate In UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita (NYSE: DVA ) today announced that its chief officer, Joel Ackerman, and its group vice president of investor relations, Nic Eliason, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at UBS Global Healthcare 2024 on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 12:30 pm PST (3:30 pm EST).

To view the live webcast, visit the UBS page here and create a free registration.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA ) is a care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September

30, 2024, DaVita served approximately 265,400 patients at 3,113 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,660 centers were located in

the

United States and 453 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere.

To learn more, visit

DaVita/About .

