Notification Of Share Transaction By Director Of Millicom (Tigo) Shares

Luxembourg, November 8, 2024 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, on November 8, 2024, Tomas Eliasson, Director of Millicom, sold 17,269 Millicom Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) in the open at an average price of SEK 289.19 per share. Mr. Eliasson now directly owns no shares. Details of the transaction are disclosed on Millicom's website .

