Magic City Fight Night: Where Fight Night Meets Nightlife

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

First-Ever Sanctioned WBC Championship Fight Inside a Nightclub Set for Tuesday, November 12 at E11EVEN Miami, Presented by BOXR ENTERTAINMENT

Tickets & Tables Available at 11BOXR

Pay-Per-View Tickets Available at MagicCityFightNight

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- History will be made on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 , as E11EVEN Miami , the city's iconic ultraclub, transforms into a world-class boxing venue for the first-ever live WBC-sanctioned Championship fight inside a nightclub. Presented by BOXR ENTERTAINMENT , this groundbreaking event will feature 11 electrifying fights, including an International Bantamweight Championship bout. To attend in person, individual tickets (starting at $200) & table reservations are available at 11boxr. Fans worldwide can watch all the action live via Pay-Per-View tickets priced at $9.99 at MagicCityFightNight.

" We have had some of the biggest stars in the world perform center stage at E11EVEN throughout the last 11 years," said Dennis DeGori, Co-Founder and Concept Creator of E11EVEN Miami. "This will be the first time our famed center circle stage turns into something else, so why not make it a boxing ring for the first-ever sanctioned fight in a nightclub!"

The night's main event will be the WBC International Bantamweight Championship match featuring 2x Olympic Gold Medalist and Unified Bantamweight Champion Guillermo "The Jackal" Rigondeaux as he faces off against Dannis Aguero Arias, the 2023 WBC Silver Featherweight Champion. The stakes are high as these world-class athletes battle for glory in this epic title clash.

Also headlining the event is the WBC Commemorative Magic City Fight Night Belt showdown between 8x Bare Knuckle World Champion (BKFC) Luis "Baboon" Palomino , who will make his boxing debut against Puerto Rican-American professional boxer Gabriel Rosado, a

former WBA Continental Champion and the WBO International Super Middleweight Champion who also starred in the first Creed movie.

Other must-watch fights include:



Former Female

Kickboxing World Champion Isis Verbeek vs. Lourdes Y Juarez Trejo

Ermal Hadribeaj

current international WBC World Champion ranked #10 in the world vs. Alberto Palmetta, a former Olympian from Argentina who was a WBA Intercontinental Champion, ranked Top 15

NFL Safety Superstar D.J. Swearinger

stepping into the ring for his first fight vs. Victor Roche

3x Bellator Bantamweight World Champion who was ranked in the top 10 of the UFC

Sergio Pettis vs Matteo Papa

Fernando Vargas Jr.

who is

from a

pedigree boxing family whose father is a hall-of-fame boxing legend Fernando Javier Vargas vs. Luis Arias

Adlay Alejandro Rodriguez

vs.

Carlos Green

Davide Brito vs. Alvin M Davie

Alfredo Denis

vs.

Alejandro Munera Restrepo Juan "El

Güerito de Tepito" vs,

Yusaku Sagavu

On November 12, the doors to

E11EVEN Miami (29

NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132)

will open at 5 PM, with the first fight starting at 6 PM. Elie Seckbach will host the evening and Teofimo Lopez & Paulie Malignaggi will be

commentating . Guests can expect a night of unprecedented action, an electrifying atmosphere, and unforgettable moments-truly a spectacle for sports and nightlife fans alike.

"In a very short time frame, we have put together a huge card, a boxing fight night to put young fighters and their talents on display at Miami's famed E11EVEN ultraclub," said

Mateo Attalla, Founder & Owner of BOXR. " These athletes live, eat, and breathe the sport of boxing, and they will be able to showcase it on a promotion that will show the world what they are all about. Whether witnessing this night in person or live streamed, this will be a night to remember."

Prior to the November 12 fight night at E11EVEN Miami, all fighters will participate in media workouts at sea. On Saturday, November 9, BOXR and E11EVEN will host pre-fight media workouts on top of a yacht where a custom boxing ring has been built.

Media Contacts:

Julie Singley - [email protected]

SOURCE E11EVEN Miami

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED