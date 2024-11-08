(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





TIOHTIÀ:KE (MONTREAL), QC, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC) and Joint Public Advisory

Committee

(JPAC) are pleased to invite all interested groups and individuals to participate in a hybrid Public Forum in Mexico City, Mexico on 4 and 5 December 2024, in person and online.

The international community recognizes that we are in a critical decade, with 2030 global targets to limit global warming to 1.5°C and curb biodiversity loss rapidly approaching. The CEC initiative

Reaching Horizon 2030: An Environmental Outlook for North American Cooperation (H-2030) will help ensure that trilateral North American strategies, programs and partnerships support key climate and biodiversity commitments made by Canada, Mexico and the United States and contribute to global leadership as a model for regional environmental cooperation.

This JPAC Public Forum will be dedicated to exploring how North American strategies can enhance efforts within our region to address the triple planetary crisis, benefiting all peoples of the region.

The Public Forum will provide a dynamic platform for discussing how trinational actions can be strategically aligned with international goals and help identify concrete actions that can be taken to help address the triple planetary crisis, focusing on three priority areas:



Earth Observation Technologies and Other Geographic Information System (GIS) Tools

Sustainable Transportation Ecosystem Services / Sustainable Use and Management of Biodiversity

while considering four cross-cutting themes:



Indigenous Knowledge (IK) and Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK)

Environmental Justice

Subnational Governance / Action (including cities / urban dimensions) Private Sector Engagement and Corporate Social Responsibility

On 4 and 5 December, the " JPAC Public Forum on Reaching Horizon 2030: An Environmental Outlook for North American Cooperation " will combine expert presentations with in-depth discussions among policymakers, experts and key actors on emerging environmental and climate challenges.

4 December 2024

On Day 1, the JPAC Public Forum will explore innovative technologies and regional collaboration strategies to advance North American climate and sustainability goals. Expert panels and roundtables will examine the role of Earth Observation Technologies and GIS Tools for climate change mitigation and adaptation, focusing on how these tools can drive equitable solutions for vulnerable communities. Sustainable Transportation will also take center stage as experts and the public discuss its potential to reduce pollution and foster urban resilience. The day will feature Solution-Making for All , a forward-thinking session addressing the triple planetary crisis with a focus on environmental justice. The day will conclude with Youth Voices on H-2030 , a panel where young leaders will share North American youth perspectives gathered during the 2024 Youth Engagement Week workshop. They will outline the

youth vision and priorities for a sustainable future, adding an intergenerational perspective to the discussions.

5 December 2024

The day will begin with an Expert Panel on Indigenous Rights and Traditional Ecological Knowledge that will focus on the perspectives, priorities, resilience, leadership, and self-determination of Indigenous Peoples in the face of the triple planetary crisis.

This will be followed by a Roundtable on Ecosystem Services and Sustainable Use and Management of Biodiversity, focusing on actionable strategies to enhance ecosystem services, biodiversity management and water management across key groups in North America. The agenda will then shift to the critical roles of Subnational Governance and Urban Action, Private Sector Engagement, and Corporate Social Responsibility in addressing the global crisis with these two sessions exploring actions and opportunities from subnational entities and the private sector. Before the event concludes, CEC staff, experts and participants will engage in Roundtables of Reflection , where insights and perspectives will be shared. The Traditional Ecological Knowledge Expert Group

will also present its contributions. The day will conclude with an Open Dialogue with JPAC Members on actionable takeaways.



This event will offer a valuable opportunity for individuals, organizations and communities from North America and globally, to engage in meaningful discussions and contribute to actionable solutions. Whether you join us in Mexico City or participate virtually, come ready to share insights, learn from experts and network with leaders driving environmental change across North America.

We look forward to your participation in this dialogue for a sustainable future!

