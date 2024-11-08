OUR Rescue Supports International Multi-Agency Operation To Take Down Spanish Sex Traffickers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Surprise Sting Yields 18 and 18 Victim Rescues

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2024, OUR Rescue participated in Operation PRIOR, a multi-agency effort alongside the Spanish Policia Nacional (SNP), the Policía Nacional de Colombia, INTERPOL, and the Spanish Guardia Civil. OUR Rescue was on the ground during the SNP-led operation in Spain, where multiple search and arrest warrants were executed across several locations, leading to the arrest of 18 traffickers and the rescue of 18 survivors from sexual exploitation. The operation successfully dismantled the part of a human trafficking organization operating in Spain. Colombian authorities, who were present for this operation, are continuing to identify and investigate Colombian ties.

OUR Rescue CEO Tammy Lee joins Spanish Policia Nacional (SNP), the Policía Nacional de Colombia, INTERPOL, and the Spanish Guardia Civil to arrest international sex traffickers in Spain.

As part of the operation, law enforcement seized cash and illegal narcotics, further disrupting the criminal network. The traffickers had recruited women from impoverished regions, luring them with false promises of a better life and the ability to support their families. Upon arrival in Spain, the women's passports were confiscated, and they were immediately transported to clubs where they were coerced into commercial sexual exploitation. The women were forced to work around the clock and were punished if they did not comply.

At the request of the SNP and INTERPOL, OUR Rescue provided essential logistical support for Operation PRIOR. Working in close partnership with a local Spain-based NGO, OUR Rescue assisted the survivors, providing emergency transportation, lodging, and other immediate needs.

"Thanks to the technology, tools, and collaborative support from OUR Rescue, we're able to take not just one step forward, but another and another to reach more survivors," said David Diego Monserrat, SNP Director of the Central Sector for Trafficking in Human Beings. "While our resources are limited, we push forward as far as we can to extend help to those who need it most."

"OUR Rescue is proud to partner with law enforcement for this multi-agency operation in Spain to bring these sexual predators to justice," said Tammy Lee, CEO of OUR Rescue. "This operation is the model for how we help fund and bring together the real heroes in this fight, our law enforcement partners. It is also a great example of how we work with other trusted international NGOs to provide immediate support for survivors and ensure they have the longer-term care and resources needed to rebuild their lives and reunite with their families."

OUR Rescue has a strong collaboration with the SNP and previously donated technical equipment to assist with their investigations, some of which was instrumental in furthering the Operation PRIOR investigation. This success highlights the critical need for continued joint efforts in the global fight against sex trafficking. Lee concluded, "This mission was only possible because of the support of our generous donors."

About OUR Rescue

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, with Centers of Excellence in Minneapolis-St. Paul and Dallas-Fort Worth, OUR Rescue is a nonprofit organization on a mission to end sex trafficking and child exploitation by empowering survivors to reclaim their lives and thrive on their healing journey. Founded in 2013, the organization's work spans the globe, providing comprehensive survivor care services, assisting law enforcement, and funding equipment and training to help develop and prosecute cases.

