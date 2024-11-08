Dynasty Wins One Silver And One Bronze Medals At 2024 HKIWSC



HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2024

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited (“Dynasty” or the“Group”) (Stock Code: 00828), a premier winemaker in China, is pleased to announce that its "Dynasty 5 Degree Anniversary Sparkling Wine" and "Dynasty Inherit Series - Semi Dry White Wine" have won the Silver Medal in the Sparkling Wine/China category and the Bronze Medal in the Medium/China category at the 2024 Cathay Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition (“HKIWSC”). This is the 14th consecutive year that Dynasty products have won awards at the event. In addition, the award-winning "Dynasty 5 Degree Anniversary Sparkling Wine" and "Dynasty Inherit Series - Semi Dry White Wine" also won the Silver Medal in the Chinese Sweet Wine and Other Spirits category and the Grand Gold Medal in the Chinese Blended Dry White Wine category at the "2024 Fall FIWA, FIWA Bio & FISA". A sister competition of the world-renowned International Wine & Spirit Competition (“IWSC”), HKIWSC is the best-known premium wine and spirits competition in Asia, designed for the booming Asian market. The judging panel this year comprised 56 top industry experts, including wine masters, sommeliers, top international wine and spirits judges, leading figures in the food and beverage industry, etc. They selected the best from all the competing wine samples from 31 countries, presenting Asian consumers with the most authoritative guide to wines and spirits. In addition, the annual“FIWA, FIWA Bio & FISA” held in Paris, France, is the only international competition in France that is prefixed with“France” and open to wineries and wine merchants from all over the world. Experienced and renowned wine-tasting experts conduct the judging and evaluation, and the French Customs Administration supervises the competition, to ensure that it is rigorous and fair. Mr. Wan Shoupeng, Chairman of Dynasty, said, "The fact that

'Dynasty 5 Degree Anniversary Sparkling Wine' and 'Dynasty Inherit Series - Semi Dry White Wine' have won awards at two prestigious industry competitions strongly demonstrates the wine industry's recognition of the premium quality and craftsmanship of Dynasty wines. In the future, the Group will

continue to improve winemaking technology and innovate marketing strategies to enhance Dynasty product quality and reputation, stimulate brand vitality, and promote unique and excellent Chinese wines on the world stage.” Below are the Dynasty products that won awards at the“2024 HKIWSC” and“2024 Fall FIWA, FIWA Bio & FISA”:

About Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 00828 on 26 January 2005. Founded in 1980, Dynasty is the premier grape winemaker in China. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of grape wine products under its reputable“Dynasty” brand. Dynasty is the first Sino-foreign joint venture wine company in China with Tianjin Food Group Limited and the French grape wine giant, Remy Cointreau, as its current major shareholders. The Group produces and sells more than 100 grape wine product series, and introduces imported wine products, providing high-quality and value-for-money grape wines to the full range of consumer groups in China. In recent years, Dynasty has won many industry and market awards, including: Year Awards 2019 - Dynasty Premier Royal Selection – Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2008 and Dynasty 5° Sparkling Wine won two Silver Awards at the“Belt & Road Wine & Spirits Awards”

- Dynasty Wisemenship Collection – Modesta won the Commended Award at the“Decanter Asia Wine Awards”

- Dynasty Merlot Series – Gold Label 2009, Dynasty Wisemenship Collection – Modesta 2010 and Dynasty 5° Sparkling Wine have won one Silver Award and two Bronze Awards at the“Cathay Pacific HKIWSC”

- Four wines won Bronze Awards at the“HKGCWS Wine & Spirits Judging Awards” 2020 - Six wines won one Platinum Award, one Gold Award, two Silver Awards, one Bronze Award and one Seal of Approval at the“Wine International Awards”

- Dynasty X.O. 18 Years Old Brandy won the Grand Gold Award at the“2020 International Wine Grand Challenge”

- Dynasty won a Silver Award and two Bronze Awards at“The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters” and“The Asian Sparkling Wine Masters” hosted by The Drinks Business Asia

- Dynasty garnered two Silver Awards and two Bronze Awards at the“2020 HKIWSC” 2021 - Dynasty won two Gold Awards, one Silver Award and two Bronze Awards at the“Wine International Awards 2020”

- Dynasty won three Silver Awards at“The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters 2021”and“The DB Asia Summer Tasting 2021” hosted by the Drinks Business Asia

- Dynasty Garnered Two Silver Awards at the“2021 HKIWSC” 2022 - Dynasty won two Silver Awards at“The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters 2022” hosted by the Drinks Business Asia

-“Dynasty Dry Red Wine – Seven-Year Reserve” won the Gold Medal at the“International Wine Grand Challenge (IWGC (China))”

- Dynasty Garnered Two Bronze Awards at the“2022 HKIWSC” 2023 - Dynasty Garnered Two Bronze Awards at the 2023 IWSC for the first time

- Dynasty won the Master Medal, Silver Medal and Bronze Medal at“The Asian Sparkling Masters 2023” and“The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters 2023” hosted by the Drinks Business Asia

- Dynasty won the Gold Medal at the“25th Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”

- Dynasty won one Gold Medal and two Bronze Medals at the“2023 HKIWSC” 2024 - Dynasty won the Silver Medal and Bronze Medal at“The Asian Chardonnay Masters 2024” and“The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters 2024” hosted by the Drinks Business Asia

- Dynasty won one Gold Award and one Bronze Award at the 2024 IWSC

- Dynasty won one Grand Gold and one Silver Medals at the "2024 Fall FIWA, FIWA Bio & FISA"

-

Dynasty won one Silver and one Bronze Medals at the "2024 HKIWSC"



