The International Film Criticism Conference Is Launched In Riyadh

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

The Saudi Commission announced the commencement of the second edition of the International Film Criticism in Riyadh, running from November 6 to 10, 2024. The conference is distinguished by a vast presence of international filmmakers, critics, and cinephiles.

The second edition of the Film Criticism Conference is held under the theme "Sound in Cinema", to explore the various impacts of sound on the film experience and its influence on the film industry. The discussions will cover different elements such as film scores, sound effects, and nature sounds. The conference will also include workshops, film screenings, and interactive exhibits.

The opening ceremony started with an introductory video about the conference, its objectives, and past achievements, followed by a speech by the CEO of the Saudi Film Commission, Mr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Qahtani, expressing the idea behind this year's theme stating that: " The Saudi Film Commission is dedicated to establishing, developing, and sustaining a strong and vibrant film industry, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.” Al-Qahtani also stated that“The Film Commission focuses on empowering criticism as an intellectual and artistic tool that illuminates the path of cinema and opens new prospects for it. He adds, "From this perspective, this conference has been created as a platform to bring together critics and cinematic innovators, providing them the opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences, ultimately leading to the formation of a deeper Arabic cinematic awareness that elevates our film sector to international levels, while staying true our authentic culture and identity.".

The ceremony also included a speech by prominent Saudi director, Mr. Abdullah Al-Mohaisen, who stated: "Film criticism relies on sentient, honest, and purposeful criticism. It is the dynamic driver of development and creativity for the director. Cinema is and will always be a message before being anything else." Al-Mohaisen's speech was followed by a screening of the film“Assassination of a City”, a pioneering Saudi documentary that won several international awards. A follow-up discussion was held between the director and moderated by film critics Ahmad Shawqi and Ahmad Alayyad.

The International Film Criticism Conference is organized by the Saudi Film Commission. Prior to this conference, two other film criticism events were held this year, Hail on September 27 and Al-Ahsa on October 25.

