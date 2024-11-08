Shelly Group: Invitation To Unaudited 9M 2024 Earnings Webcast/Call On 14 November 2024
Date
11/8/2024 2:11:14 PM
|
EQS-News: Shelly Group AD
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Conference
Shelly Group: Invitation to unaudited 9M 2024 earnings webcast/call on 14 November 2024
08.11.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Shelly Group: Invitation to unaudited 9M 2024 earnings webcast/call on 14
November 2024
Sofia / Munich, 8
November 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166 ) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, cordially invites investors and analysts to the earnings
webcast/call on the unaudited 9M 2024 consolidated results with Management Board members on 14
November 2024, 09.00
CET (10.00 EET) .
The 9M 2024 unaudited consolidated results will be announced on 13 November 2024 after the close of trading.
Earnings Call:
Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 9M 2024 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
Shelly Group – Earnings Call 9M 2024 .
About Shelly Group
Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.
Contact Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: ...
08.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Shelly Group AD
|
| 103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|
| 1407 Sofia
|
| Bulgaria
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| BG1100003166
| WKN:
| A2DGX9
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart
| EQS News ID:
| 2026049
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN08112024004691010666ID1108866477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.