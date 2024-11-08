Techmediabreaks Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Advances Lidar Commercialization Amid Acquisition By Koito And Growing OEM Partnerships

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN)

shared updates for Q3 2024, highlighting advancements in its lidar commercialization, with a major long-range lidar RFQ in final stages with a Top 10 global automotive OEM. Cepton's CEO, Jun Pei, noted the company's solid positioning in the automotive lidar market, strengthened by a pending by Koito Co. Ltd. and continued development with OEMs for near-range lidar. The acquisition, set at $3.17 per share in an all-cash transaction, is anticipated to close in early 2025, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. For Q3, Cepton reported $0.5 million in revenue, with a GAAP net loss of $10.6 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $(8.0) million.

To view the full press release, visit



About Cepton Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for

automotive

(“ADAS/AV”), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D-perception solutions across industries. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass-market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to automotive customers in the metro Detroit metropolitan area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information about this company, please visit

.

