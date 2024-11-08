(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) , reported steady progress in its third quarter and operational results, advancing its cardiac care through key FDA 510(k) submissions and strategic leadership appointments. The company's first FDA 510(k) submission for the HeartBeam system is actively under review, with HeartBeam responding to FDA inquiries and preparing for an Early Access Program post-clearance. Following this, HeartBeam plans to submit a second 510(k) application focused on its 12-lead ECG synthesis software. New CEO Robert Eno, along with other senior management hires, aims to guide the company toward U.S. commercialization. HeartBeam has also amassed significant clinical evidence supporting its innovative cardiac technology and recently garnered the“Rising Star” award in the Home Health Diagnostic Category at the Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards.

About HeartBeam Inc.

HeartBeam is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cardiac care by providing powerful cardiac insights wherever the patient is. The company is creating the first-ever cable-free 12-lead ECG capable of capturing the heart's electrical signals from three dimensions. This platform technology is designed to be used in portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care - all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. The company holds 13 U.S. and 4 international-issued patents related to technology enablement. For more information, visit



The latest news and updates relating to BEAT are available in the company's newsroom



