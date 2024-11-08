Action Plan To Enhance Jordanian Investor Experience, Automate Investment Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra)-- In order to review and develop mechanisms for automating services and improving electronic connectivity with relevant authorities, an action plan has begun to be implemented in coordination with the of Digital and Entrepreneurship and the Prime Ministry's Digital Transformation Unit, according to the third quarter progress report on the executive program for the Economic Modernization Vision 2023-2025 in the investment sector.

By increasing the effectiveness of operational procedures and offering integrated, user-friendly digital services, the strategy also seeks to improve the quality of the investor experience by boosting the allure of the investment environment and assisting with the facilitation of the completion of investment services.

Technical upgrades to the user interface and content enhancements have been the first steps in the redesign, development, and updating of the "Invest in Jordan" (Invest) platform, according to the study. These changes will entail examining relevant laws and regulations, offering thorough and integrated information on the investor's journey, and providing precise statistics on investment opportunities in a range of targeted economic sectors.

Twelve new investment opportunities have been introduced in various economic sectors, such as tourism, industry, mining, and energy, and the investment opportunity models on the interactive investment platform "Invest in Jordan" have been updated, according to the report. This means that there are now 39 opportunities overall on the platform, with an investment volume exceeding four billion dollars.According to the report, the project's first phase, which involved finding partners and carrying out a thorough review and analysis of all pertinent national and sectoral documents and strategies, has been finished. The project's second phase, which entails creating an initial report for quick assessment that includes the findings of the review of pertinent strategic documents and creating a map of the parties and stakeholders involved in the project, has begun to be implemented.