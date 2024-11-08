Qatar Calls For Enhancing Mechanisms Protecting Journalists In Areas Of Conflict

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has called for strengthening mechanisms to protect journalists in conflict zones, including providing physical protection, support, safety tools, and enhancing cooperation among states and international bodies to ensure an effective global response against on journalists.

This came in a statement delivered by Second Secretary of Qatar's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Jassim bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani before the fourth committee of the UN General Assembly in its 79th session under item 53 on Questions Relating to Information, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

He affirmed that the protection and safety of journalists is a priority for Qatar, which has undertaken several concrete efforts both internationally and domestically. He noted Qatar's hosting of the International Conference on the Protection of Journalists in 2012, the launch of the International Conference on the Protection of Journalists, and the Doha Declaration on the Protection of Journalists in 2016.

The State of Qatar also expressed pride in contributing $7.5 million to support the UN's project to digitize historical documents and records during its two previous phases, facilitating the analysis of documents dating back to 1945. Qatar will continue to support this vital project in the future.

He highlighted the critical importance of accurate and reliable information for states, organizations, and individuals. He added that the Department of Global Communications and the UNs network of information centers play a key role in awareness, education, and engagement with partners across various sectors, supporting the UNs efforts and enhancing its credibility and reputation.

He emphasized that for this role to be effective, the Department and the centers must operate with transparency, objectivity, accuracy, and impartiality. He also highlighted the role of the Departments special information program on the question of Palestine in shedding light on one of the oldest issues the UN addresses, especially given the critical juncture the Palestinian issue is currently facing.

He noted that the number of Palestinian casualties due to the Israeli war on Gaza has exceeded 43,000, including 322 relief workers killed to date, and at least 137 journalists and media personnel killed since the start of the aggression, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. In this context, Qatar renewed its condemnation of the killing of journalists in the context of Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon and stressed the necessity of protecting them under international humanitarian law.

He added that, on the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists that takes place on Nov. 2, he wanted to commend journalists, especially those covering conflicts and crises in the most challenging conditions. He emphasized the need to ensure the protection and safety of women journalists.

