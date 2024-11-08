Trend Vision One Named Industry Leader In Network Detection And Response (NDR) By G2 Grid

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, announced that its flagship platform, Trend Vision One, has been ranked as a Leader in the Detection and Response (NDR) category by G2 Grid, the world's largest software review Vision One has been recognized as a Leader across multiple parameters in G2 Grid, securing top honors for its advanced capabilities and real-world performance. The platform's recognition as the Best for Mid-Market and Best for Enterprise reflects its ability to deliver robust, scalable security tailored to the unique demands of enterprises. Powered by cutting-edge threat intelligence, Trend Vision One offers seamless integration with existing digital infrastructures, enabling unified visibility and precise threat detection across hybrid environments.

Dr. Moataz BinAli, Regional Vice President and Managing Director

Being named Best User Software highlights the platforms intuitive user interface, automation of complex threat response processes, and real-time analytics that accelerate decision-making. Reinforced by the recognition for Higher User Satisfaction, Trend Vision One consistently surpasses user expectations by providing unparalleled flexibility, superior detection accuracy, and the ability to counter advanced threats through proactive, AI-driven defense mechanisms.

"Being recognized as a Leader by G2 Grid for NDR highlights the transformative impact Trend Vision One is having on the industry," said Dr. Moataz BinAli, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, MMEA, Trend Micro. "This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence as we set new standards for cyber resilience. Our mission is clear: to empower organizations with cutting-edge defenses, ensuring they remain secure and ahead of emerging threats."

With cybercrime projected to continue escalating, potentially costing the global economy trillions of dollars annually, Trend Micro remains dedicated to developing solutions that not only meet but exceed industry standards.

Trend Vision One is a cloud-native security operations platform that serves cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, combining ASM and XDR into a single console to effectively manage cyber risk across digital infrastructures. Integrated with Companion, a generative AI assistant, the platform streamlines threat comprehension and incident response, significantly enhancing security workflows.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micros cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.