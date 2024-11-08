Sparklo Expands Ras Al Khaimah Operations Setting New Benchmarks In Global Recycling Efforts

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Sparklo, a leader in cleantech solutions, has significantly expanded its production capabilities at its Ras Al Khaimah production unit to meet soaring demand for its revolutionary reverse vending machines, known as Sparklomats. With this expansion, Sparklo's facility located at Al Hamra Industrial Zone in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ ) since 2022 has ramped up to its full planned production capacity of 1,500 units per year, supporting the company's ambitious growth targets both regionally and globally.

Sparklo has collected over 50 million bottles in the region so far

In a record-setting year, Sparklo grew its network installing less than 100 to over 300 Sparklomats across the MENA region, achieving significant expansion from 2023 to 2024. This growth aligns with a staggering 300% increase in app installations and a 1,000% surge in bottle collections, with over 50 million bottles collected in the MENA region to date.

The Ras Al Khaimah facility remains the cornerstone of Sparklo's global operations. The technology developed here is not only revolutionising recycling across the MENA region but also setting a global standard for sustainability. This expansion is a testament to the emirate's position as a hub for sustainability and innovation.

Founder and CEO of Sparklo Maxim Kaplevich said, "We're proud to be part of RAKEZ as we present Sparklo's innovative recycling solutions on a global scale. RAKEZ provides an ideal environment for our production facility, enabling us to make an impact both locally and globally in regions without established deposit systems. Our partnerships with key players like ADNOC, Lulu, Dubai Municipality, Carrefour, and the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi demonstrate the UAE's exceptional ability to unite private and public sectors in pursuit of a more sustainable future. Together, we are driving the world toward a cleaner future, reinforcing the UAE's role as a leader in sustainable innovation."

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, "Sparklo's expansion is a shining example of how RAKEZ supports innovative companies in achieving remarkable growth and impact. We are proud to be a part of their story and are committed to continuing our support as they work towards making recycling accessible and engaging worldwide."

The UAE's commitment to fostering innovation has also been instrumental in Sparklo's rapid growth, and the company is poised to push the boundaries of what is possible in recycling technology. Currently collecting over 200,000 bottles and cans daily, Sparklo has set ambitious goals to install over 100,000 Sparklomats worldwide by 2030, aiming to collect 5 billion bottles annually. This includes plans to deploy 5,000 Sparklomats across the UAE alone, ensuring comprehensive recycling coverage nationwide. While the MENA region remains its primary focus, Sparklo is also exploring markets in Asia and CIS, with active operations in India, Thailand, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Georgia.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ )

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 25,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.