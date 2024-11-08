Number One: Porsche earns top spot for sales satisfaction in J.D. Power Study for the second year in a row

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Porsche sales experience ranks highest among all premium brands

Atlanta, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New car customers rated Porsche as the top premium brand in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Sales Satisfaction (SSI) StudySM released Thursday.

This is the second consecutive year Porsche has earned this honor. With a total of 851 points, Porsche's score jumped 11 points to earn the number one ranking in the industry, as well as the number one ranking in both the premium car and premium SUV segments.



Customers rated brands on six aspects of buyer satisfaction for the new car buying process. Porsche earned the highest ratings from customers across all six scored categories in the study including satisfaction with delivery process; dealer personnel; working out the deal; paperwork completion; dealership facility; and dealership website.

“We are thrilled to receive this award for the second year in a row,” said Timo Resch , President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America (PCNA).“Our commitment to our customers is longstanding and core to our work as we strive to provide exceptional experiences. The devotion and diligence of our colleagues in our network of more than 200 independently owned and operated Porsche Centers and the staff of Porsche Cars North America is second to none. It's gratifying those efforts are recognized once again.”

The SSI Study provides an analysis of the purchase experience from a customer perspective. It is based on responses from 34,596 people who purchased or leased new vehicles between March and May 2024.

