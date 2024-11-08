West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc. Announces Rebrand, Name Change To Ameriserv Wealth Advisors, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: ASRV ) – West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc., the registered advisor of AmeriServ Bank, announced today that it has changed its name to AmeriServ Wealth Advisors, The name change and rebranding, which includes a new visual identity, web presence and enhanced positioning, is intended to better reflect the company's business and its strong partnership with AmeriServ Bank.

"We are excited to now be more closely aligned with our parent company. This name change enables us to capitalize on the brand equity associated with the AmeriServ name while continuing to provide investment advisory services to our clients," Frank Lapinsky, president, and CEO of AmeriServ Wealth Advisors, said.

He described the firm's performance as "our team of investment and wealth professionals brings over 100 years of assisting clients to plan for their present and future financial needs. We have a deep understanding of clients' needs, a history enabling them to identify and chart their investments goals and a strong commitment to providing an exceptional level of personal and professional service. This expertise coupled with the bank's almost 125-year history provides our clients with the reassurance and recognizability that we are committed to working with them through every stage of their financial life."

AmeriServ Wealth Advisors' investment management and advisory services range from individual portfolio management to pension and profit-sharing plans for individuals and institutions, including bank and trust companies, charitable organizations, and government entities. The firm's proactive, disciplined approach is also applied to the signature Pathroad Account® portfolios which are sponsored by AmeriServ Financial Bank and designed to produce solid long-term investment results for both equity and fixed income clients. The combined years of experience of the advisors allows for delivery of personalized services through one-on-one consultations with a local investment firm.

About AmeriServ Wealth Advisors, Inc.

AmeriServ Wealth Advisors, Inc. is an SEC-registered investment advisor with its principal place of business located in Johnstown, PA. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of AmeriServ Financial Bank®. AmeriServ Financial Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of AmeriServ Financial, Inc., a publicly held bank holding company trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol ASRV.

