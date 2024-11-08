(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hike Medical is excited to announce that it has joined with OSF HealthCare, a leading system in the Midwest, to provide custom insoles at no cost to more than 25,000 Mission Partners (employees). This collaboration will bring advanced foot health solutions directly to the Mission Partners of OSF HealthCare, leveraging Hike Medical's AI-driven to address musculoskeletal (MSK) pain before it escalates-ultimately improving comfort, productivity, and overall quality of life.

Hike Medical and OSF HealthCare Join Forces to Bring Cutting-Edge Foot Care to Over 25,000 Mission Partners

Continue Reading

With Hike Medical's accessible, AI foot scanning technology, OSF HealthCare Mission Partners can use their phones to scan their feet and obtain fully custom insoles that meet their unique needs. This solution ensures that advanced foot care is both quick and convenient, making it accessible to all. This collaboration represents OSF's commitment to investing in the well-being of its team and minimizing MSK-related healthcare costs. By focusing on foot health-an area that contributes to broader MSK challenges-OSF HealthCare is taking proactive measures to ensure that its Mission Partners can work free from pain and discomfort.

"Partnering with Hike Medical is an important step in our mission to support our Mission Partners in living pain-free lives, and a contributor to our OSF Cares About You initiative" said Becky Karlowicz, Vice President, Total rewards. "This initiative brings innovative technology directly into the hands of our team members, offering convenience, comfort, and a proactive approach to health."

Steven Chacko, co-founder and CBO of Hike Medical, added, "At Hike Medical, we take a unique approach to addressing MSK-by focusing on precision foot care as a foundational solution. Unlike other solutions in the market that address MSK pain reactively, we aim to prevent these issues before they become serious. We're proud to collaborate with OSF HealthCare, whose commitment to employee well-being aligns perfectly with our mission. By providing accessible foot care, we're not just offering insoles-we're offering a way for people to move better, work more comfortably, and live pain-free."

This collaboration is a milestone in Hike Medical's mission to make custom insoles accessible at scale. By adopting innovative, preventive solutions, OSF HealthCare is directly enhancing the well-being of its Mission Partners. Together, Hike Medical and OSF are showing how technology-driven, proactive care can effectively tackle everyday health challenges.

For more information about this initiative or to learn how Hike Medical is transforming foot health, visit hikemedical

About Hike Medical

Hike Medical, founded by Aadi Bhanti, Steven Chacko, and Amit Bhanti, is a healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming foot health. Utilizing AI-powered foot scanning and 3D printing technology, Hike Medical makes custom insoles more accessible by allowing users to scan their feet with a phone and order insoles tailored to their needs. Hike Medical's solutions are designed to address musculoskeletal (MSK) pain at its root, providing both comfort and preventive care to blue-collar workforces. Hike Medical's mission is to shift MSK treatment upstream, offering affordable, precision foot care to improve mobility, reduce pain, and enhance productivity.

About OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis and headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

OSF HealthCare has 16 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access, one transitional care - with 2,134 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs more than 24,000 Mission Partners across 160 locations; has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation , the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures , which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups.

SOURCE Hike Medical

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED